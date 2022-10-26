How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Edmonton visits St. Louis in Western Conference action

Edmonton Oilers (3-3-0, third in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-1-0, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues and the Edmonton Oilers meet in Western Conference action.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues had a +70 goal differential last season, scoring 309 goals while allowing 239.

Edmonton went 49-27-6 overall and 25-19-5 on the road last season. The Oilers scored 285 total goals last season, with 60 power-play goals and 11 shorthanded goals.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Oilers: Tyler Benson: out (knee), Vincent Desharnais: out (hand), Raphael Lavoie: out (undisclosed), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Dylan Holloway: day to day (upper-body).