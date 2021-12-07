How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Florida. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Miami, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Florida, Fox Sports Florida, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Florida Panthers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Panthers face the Blues, seek 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Florida Panthers (17-4-3, first in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-8-4, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -100, Panthers -119; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Panthers take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 7-3-1 on their home ice. St. Louis ranks fourth in the Western Conference averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The Panthers have gone 3-3-3 away from home. Florida averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Radko Gudas leads the team serving 26 total minutes.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Saad leads the Blues with 10 goals and has 13 points. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Aleksander Barkov leads the Panthers with nine goals and has 17 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-4-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Panthers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Panthers: Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed), Mason Marchment: day to day (upper body), Anthony Duclair: day to day (lower body), Aleksander Barkov: out (lower body).