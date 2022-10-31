 Skip to Content
How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, while in Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Los Angeles, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports West, Fox Sports West, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Los Angeles Kings vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues’ 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens.

St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall and 28-14-5 at home last season. The Blues averaged 3.8 goals on 30.4 shots per game last season.

Los Angeles went 44-27-11 overall and 25-13-7 in road games a season ago. The Kings scored 235 goals while giving up 232 last season for a +3 goal differential.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Kings: Alex Iafallo: out (lower body), Quinton Byfield: day to day (illness).

