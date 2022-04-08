How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Minneapolis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (43-21-5, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (40-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with St. Louis. He’s seventh in the league with 87 points, scoring 40 goals and totaling 47 assists.

The Blues are 13-5-3 in division games. St. Louis is third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Vladimir Tarasenko with 25.

The Wild are 10-9-1 against opponents in the Central. Minnesota ranks third in the Western Conference recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, St. Louis won 6-4. Jordan Kyrou scored two goals for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas leads the Blues with 44 assists and has 60 points this season. David Perron has five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kaprizov has 87 total points while scoring 40 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.

Wild: 8-1-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, four penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

Wild: Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: out (upper body), Matt Boldy: day to day (upper body).