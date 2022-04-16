How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 16, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

When: Saturday, April 16, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In St. Louis and Minneapolis, and Nationally the game will be available on ABC and ESPN+, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It is also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

While it is available on Hulu Live TV, unlike other ESPN+ games it is not simulcast on the Hulu SVOD plan. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Whether you live in St. Louis or Minnesota, or are out-of-market, you can stream this game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Minneapolis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota.

The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and averaging 3.7 goals on 30.5 shots per game.

The Wild are 11-9-2 in division matchups. Minnesota ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Kirill Kaprizov with 42.

In their last meeting on April 8, St. Louis won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko has 72 total points for the Blues, 31 goals and 41 assists. Robert Thomas has six goals and 15 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kaprizov leads the Wild with 91 points, scoring 42 goals and registering 49 assists. Kevin Fiala has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 9-0-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 8.7 assists, 1.8 penalties and 3.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Wild: 7-1-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body).

Wild: Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).