How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on May 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, May 6, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and TNT.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT. If the earlier games go to overtime, this will start on truTV.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL playoffs, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues and Wild face off with series tied 1-1

Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -116, Wild -104; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues for game three of the first round of the NHL Playoffs with the series tied 1-1. The teams meet Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 6-2 in the last meeting. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with three goals.

St. Louis is 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games. The Blues have gone 28-8-5 in games they convert at least one power play.

Minnesota has an 11-9-3 record in Central Division games and a 53-22-7 record overall. The Wild have committed 354 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank third in NHL play.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has scored 27 goals with 30 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored 33 goals with 51 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Nick Leddy: day to day (upper-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (wrist).

Wild: None listed.