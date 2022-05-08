How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game 4 Live Online on May 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and TBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TBS.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TBS.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Minnesota brings 2-1 lead into game 4 against St. Louis

Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -117, Wild -105

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Wild lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Friday for the sixth time this season. The Wild won 5-1 in the last matchup.

St. Louis has a 16-5-3 record in Central Division games and a 49-22-11 record overall. The Blues have a 42-7-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Minnesota is 53-22-7 overall and 11-9-3 against the Central Division. The Wild are 44-9-5 in games they score three or more goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has scored 30 goals with 45 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 47 goals and 61 assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has scored eight goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Wild: 8-2-0, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Nick Leddy: day to day (upper-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body), Scott Perunovich: out (wrist).

Wild: None listed.