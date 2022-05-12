How to Watch Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues First Round: Game 6 Live Online on May 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Minnesota Wild. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports North, Fox Sports North, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Minneapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports North, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports North. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports North, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild games all year long.

Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If the earlier games go to overtime, the start of this matchup will be on truTV.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Minnesota Wild game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues bring 3-2 series lead into game 6 against the Wild

Minnesota Wild (53-22-7, second in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-22-11, third in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -114, Wild -106; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Blues lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 5-2. Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals in the victory.

St. Louis has gone 49-22-11 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Blues have given up 239 goals while scoring 309 for a +70 scoring differential.

Minnesota is 53-22-7 overall and 11-9-3 against the Central Division. The Wild have allowed 249 goals while scoring 305 for a +56 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 20 goals and 56 assists for the Blues. Ryan O’Reilly has scored eight goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

Mats Zuccarello has 24 goals and 55 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has 10 goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Wild: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 5.1 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: day to day (lower-body), Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper-body), Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

Wild: None listed.