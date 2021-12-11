How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis puts home win streak on the line against Montreal

By The Associated Press

Montreal Canadiens (6-19-3, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (14-8-4, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -204, Canadiens +168; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts Montreal aiming to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Blues are 9-3-1 at home. St. Louis ranks ninth in the league with 32.8 shots per game and is averaging 3.4 goals.

The Canadiens are 2-9-2 on the road. Montreal ranks 30th in the Eastern Conference with 29.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Saad leads the Blues with 11 goals and has 14 points. Robert Thomas has six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Nicholas Suzuki has 18 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 12 assists for the Canadiens. Jonathan Drouin has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Robert Thomas: day to day (lower-body), Jordan Binnington: out (covid-19), Justin Faulk: day to day (undisclosed), David Perron: day to day (upper body), Tyler Bozak: day to day (health protocols).

Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body), Christian Dvorak: day to day (undisclosed).