How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues take on the Canadiens on losing streak

Montreal Canadiens (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 309 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 30.4 shots per game.

Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens scored 34 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: out (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).