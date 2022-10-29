How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on October 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens
- When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?
If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Midwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Midwest
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Montreal Canadiens vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues take on the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (4-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-3-0, seventh in the Central Division)
St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues look to stop their three-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.
St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 309 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.8 per game on 30.4 shots per game.
Montreal had a 22-49-11 record overall and a 12-22-7 record in road games last season. The Canadiens scored 34 power-play goals last season on 248 total chances (3.0 chances per game).
INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Pavel Buchnevich: out (lower-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).
Canadiens: Carey Price: out (knee), Emil Heineman: out (thumb), Joel Armia: out (upper-body), Kaiden Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Matheson: out (lower body), Paul Byron: out (hip), Juraj Slafkovsky: day to day (undisclosed), Joel Edmundson: out (lower body).