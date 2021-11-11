How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 11, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Nashville, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues and Predators square off in battle of top Central teams

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (7-5-1, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-2-1, first in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -176, Predators +149; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Central face off when the St. Louis Blues take on the Nashville Predators.

The Blues have gone 4-1-0 against division opponents. St. Louis ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by David Perron with six.

The Predators are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Nashville averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Tanner Jeannot leads the team serving 22 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 12 points, scoring three goals and adding nine assists. Vladimir Tarasenko has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 12 points, scoring four goals and adding eight assists. Matt Duchene has 10 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Ville Husso: day to day (health protocols), Torey Krug: day to day (health protocols), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body), Kyle Clifford: day to day (health protocols).

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body).