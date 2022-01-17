How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Nashville the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Nashville, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Nashville after O'Reilly's 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (24-12-3, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-11-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Nashville Predators after Ryan O’Reilly scored two goals in the Blues’ 6-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Blues are 8-4-2 against the rest of their division. St. Louis is fourth in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.8.

The Predators are 9-2-1 against opponents from the Central. Nashville is sixth in the Western Conference recording 8.5 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 11, Nashville won 4-3. Matt Duchene scored a team-high two goals for the Predators in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 39 total points for the Blues, 14 goals and 25 assists. Pavel Buchnevich has 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 39 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 26 assists. Filip Forsberg has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Predators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 5.8 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: out (health protocols), David Perron: out (health and safety protocols), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Pavel Buchnevich: out (health and safety protocols), Colton Parayko: out (health protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: out (health and safety protocols).

Predators: Filip Forsberg: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Novak: out (health protocols), Mattias Ekholm: out (covid-19).