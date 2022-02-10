How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on February 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG2+, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG2+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and New York, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

New Jersey Devils vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: New Jersey visits St. Louis after McLeod's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (16-26-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-13-5, fourth in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey visits the St. Louis Blues after Michael McLeod scored two goals in the Devils’ 7-1 win against the Canadiens.

The Blues are 17-5-2 at home. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Devils have gone 6-15-2 away from home. New Jersey ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.8 goals per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 14.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 42 points. Ryan O’Reilly has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Bratt leads the Devils with 14 goals and has 43 points. Damon Severson has one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Devils: Jack Hughes: out (health protocols).