How to Watch New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the New York Islanders.

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis plays New York on 4-game win streak

New York Islanders (33-28-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (41-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -156, Islanders +133; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will try to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against New York.

The Blues have gone 24-9-4 in home games. St. Louis ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 6.3 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Islanders are 15-15-5 on the road. New York averages 8.5 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Eastern Conference. Zdeno Chara leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 5, New York won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 25 goals and has 62 points. Thomas has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brock Nelson has 51 total points while scoring 33 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body), Jordan Kyrou: day to day (illness).

Islanders: Ilya Sorokin: day to day (upper body), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).