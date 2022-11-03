 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In New York, the game is streaming on MSG Sportsnet, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and New York, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: MSG Sportsnet + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Islanders vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues bring 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Islanders

New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-5-0, eighth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues will try to break their five-game slide when they take on the New York Islanders.

St. Louis had a 49-22-11 record overall and a 28-14-5 record in home games last season. The Blues scored 64 power-play goals last season on 241 total chances (2.9 chances per game).

New York went 37-35-10 overall and 17-19-5 on the road a season ago. The Islanders scored 46 power-play goals last season on 208 chances for a 22.1% success rate.

INJURIES: Blues: Brandon Saad: day to day (upper-body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: day to day (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Islanders: None listed.

