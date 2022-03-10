 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch New York Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and New York, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues take on the Rangers on 4-game losing streak

New York Rangers (36-16-5, second in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-17-7, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to break its four-game slide with a victory against New York.

The Blues have gone 19-7-2 in home games. St. Louis ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 6.0 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Rangers have gone 17-11-2 away from home. New York has scored 167 goals and is 10th in the Eastern Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game. Chris Kreider leads the team with 38.

In their last meeting on March 2, New York won 5-3. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 3 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas leads the Blues with 34 assists and has 42 points this season. Jordan Kyrou has six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 62 points, scoring 15 goals and adding 47 assists. Mika Zibanejad has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .939 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

Rangers: None listed.

