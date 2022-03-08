How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest).

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Ottawa faces St. Louis on 5-game losing streak

Ottawa Senators (19-31-5, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-16-7, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to end its five-game slide when the Senators take on St. Louis.

The Blues have gone 19-6-2 in home games. St. Louis is third in the Western Conference recording 9.6 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

The Senators are 9-15-3 on the road. Ottawa serves 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 94 total minutes.

St. Louis beat Ottawa 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 15. Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals for the Blues in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 53 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 31 assists. David Perron has four goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tkachuk leads the Senators with 39 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 21 assists. Connor Brown has six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.1 assists, 5.4 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).

Senators: None listed.