How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 24, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on Hulu and ESPN+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In the St. Louis, Philadelphia, and Nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month, or with Hulu Live TV and Hulu, which offer a 30-Day Free Trial.

Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN. If you have cable or satellite, or fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Sling TV, you will need either Hulu or ESPN+ to watch the game.

If you live outside of the Philly and St. Louis, you can also stream St. Louis Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV and ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Sign Up of Hulu Live TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Philadelphia faces St. Louis on 13-game road slide

Philadelphia Flyers (20-32-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-18-9, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hits the road against St. Louis looking to end its 13-game road slide.

The Blues are 20-7-4 at home. St. Louis has scored 220 goals and ranks third in the Western Conference averaging 3.6 goals per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 22.

The Flyers are 7-17-5 on the road. Philadelphia is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 6.8 points per game. Cam Atkinson leads them with 48 total points.

In their last meeting on Feb. 22, St. Louis won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk leads the Blues with a plus-34 in 56 games this season. Kyrou has 11 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Atkinson has 48 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has four goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .897 save percentage.

Flyers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (illness), Tyler Bozak: out (lower-body).

Flyers: None listed.