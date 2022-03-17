How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Pittsburgh Penguins games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Pittsburgh, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $89.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM. Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis and Pittsburgh face off in non-conference showdown

Pittsburgh Penguins (36-16-9, third in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (34-17-8, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on St. Louis for a non-conference matchup.

The Blues are 20-7-3 at home. St. Louis is fourth in the NHL averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Robert Thomas with 0.7.

The Penguins are 19-7-4 on the road. Pittsburgh averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the Eastern Conference. Mark Friedman leads the team averaging 0.4.

Pittsburgh beat St. Louis 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 5. Bryan Rust scored two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 37 assists and has 59 points this season. David Perron has eight goals and three assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins with 29 goals and has 60 points. Sidney Crosby has seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (concussion).

Penguins: None listed.