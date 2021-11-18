How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch San Jose Sharks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and San Francisco, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis plays San Jose on 3-game home slide

By The Associated Press

San Jose Sharks (8-6-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (8-5-2, fourth in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -169, Sharks +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays San Jose looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Blues are 8-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. St. Louis averages only 3.4 penalties per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Torey Krug leads them averaging 0.4.

The Sharks are 4-4-0 in conference matchups. San Jose is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Tomas Hertl with seven.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, St. Louis won 5-3. Brandon Saad scored a team-high two goals for the Blues in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 points, scoring seven goals and adding 10 assists. Robert Thomas has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Timo Meier leads the Sharks with 14 points, scoring six goals and registering eight assists. Hertl has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Lane Pederson: out (lower-body).