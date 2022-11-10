 Skip to Content
How to Watch San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the San Jose Sharks. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In the Bay Area, the game is streaming on NBC Sports California, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and San Francisco, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NBC Sports California≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports California + 32 Top Cable Channels

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Sharks take losing streak into matchup with the Blues

San Jose Sharks (3-8-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-7-0, eighth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to stop their four-game slide with a victory over the St. Louis Blues.

St. Louis has a 3-7-0 record overall and a 1-4-0 record in home games. The Blues have given up 38 goals while scoring 22 for a -16 scoring differential.

San Jose went 32-37-13 overall and 14-19-8 in road games last season. The Sharks committed 297 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.8 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Blues won the previous meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Faulk has three goals and seven assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Erik Karlsson has 10 goals and nine assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has scored five goals with five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 2-8-0, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-4-3, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Marco Scandella: out (hip), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Sharks: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body), Nikolai Knyzhov: out (achilles).

