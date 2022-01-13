How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Seattle, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: Root Sports Northwest + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Seattle plays St. Louis, aims to break road skid

Seattle Kraken (10-21-4, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (21-10-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -231, Kraken +188; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hits the road against St. Louis looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Blues are 15-6-4 in conference play. St. Louis is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 14.

The Kraken are 4-16-0 in conference games. Seattle averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 45 total minutes.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou leads the Blues with 14 goals and has 36 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 15 goals and has 23 points. Calle Jarnkrok has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

Kraken: 1-7-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: out (health protocols), Scott Perunovich: out (health and safety protocols), Colton Parayko: out (health protocols), Vladimir Tarasenko: out (health and safety protocols).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body), Jaden Schwartz: out (upper body), Morgan Geekie: day to day (upper body).