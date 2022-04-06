How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 6, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Seattle Kraken games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Seattle, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Seattle Kraken vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Seattle after Tarasenko's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (22-41-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (39-20-10, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken visit St. Louis after Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

The Blues are 27-8-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the league shooting 11.8% and averaging 3.6 goals on 30.5 shots per game.

The Kraken are 11-28-0 in conference games. Seattle is the last team in the Western Conference averaging 4.4 assists per game. Yanni Gourde leads them with 23 total assists.

In their last matchup on Jan. 21, St. Louis won 5-0. Brandon Saad recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blues.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou has 62 total points for the Blues, 22 goals and 40 assists. David Perron has 14 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jared McCann has 40 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 15 assists for the Kraken. Vince Dunn has 8 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .894 save percentage.

Kraken: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Logan Brown: day to day (illness), Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (knee), Jaden Schwartz: day to day (upper body), Haydn Fleury: day to day (upper body).