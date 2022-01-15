How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis plays Toronto, aims for 4th straight win

Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-3, third in the Atlantic) vs. St. Louis Blues (22-10-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis looks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blues take on Toronto.

The Blues are 15-3-2 at home. St. Louis ranks third in the Western Conference recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 9-5-2 on the road. Toronto ranks ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 24.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 14 goals, adding 23 assists and totaling 37 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 12 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 25 total assists and has 29 points. William Nylander has seven assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: out (health protocols), Scott Perunovich: out (health and safety protocols), Colton Parayko: out (health protocols).

Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner: out (health and safety protocols), Pierre Engvall: out (health and safety protocols).