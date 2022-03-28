 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis faces Vancouver, looks to end home skid

Vancouver Canucks (32-26-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-20-9, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays Vancouver looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Blues are 23-8-5 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 22.

The Canucks are 18-12-6 in conference games. Vancouver ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, St. Louis won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 62 total points for the Blues, 22 goals and 40 assists. Brayden Schenn has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Miller leads the Canucks with 28 goals and has 80 points. Bo Horvat has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

Canucks: None listed.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.