How to Watch Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, March 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Vancouver Canucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vancouver Canucks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Vancouver Canucks vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis faces Vancouver, looks to end home skid

Vancouver Canucks (32-26-9, fifth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-20-9, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis plays Vancouver looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Blues are 23-8-5 in Western Conference games. St. Louis is sixth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Jordan Kyrou with 22.

The Canucks are 18-12-6 in conference games. Vancouver ranks 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Jan. 23, St. Louis won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou has 62 total points for the Blues, 22 goals and 40 assists. Brayden Schenn has nine assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Miller leads the Canucks with 28 goals and has 80 points. Bo Horvat has nine goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Canucks: 4-3-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Torey Krug: out (upper-body).

Canucks: None listed.