How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on November 22, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $84.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream Price: $64.99

Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels 7-Day Free Trial $64.99 / month fubo.tv

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Western Conference showdown pits St. Louis against Vegas

By The Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights (11-7-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (9-6-2, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -120, Golden Knights +100; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Vegas square off in Western Conference play.

The Blues are 9-5-2 in conference matchups. St. Louis is seventh in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.2 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Golden Knights are 7-3-0 in Western Conference play. Vegas is 13th in the league with 32.3 shots per game and is averaging 3.1 goals.

St. Louis defeated Vegas 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 20.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with eight goals, adding 10 assists and totaling 18 points. Robert Thomas has 10 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Chandler Stephenson leads the Golden Knights with 16 points, scoring five goals and collecting 11 assists. Jonathan Marchessault has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols), Shea Theodore: day to day (upper body).