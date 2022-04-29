 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Vegas Golden Knights. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Las Vegas, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Vegas Golden Knights games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis and Las Vegas, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain≥ $89.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain + 27 Top Cable Channels

Vegas Golden Knights vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Vegas takes on St. Louis, seeks to break 3-game slide

Vegas Golden Knights (42-31-8, fourth in the Pacific) vs. St. Louis Blues (49-21-11, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Vegas looks to stop its three-game skid when the Golden Knights take on St. Louis.

The Blues are 34-9-6 in Western Conference games. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.3% and averaging 3.8 goals on 30.5 shots per game.

The Golden Knights are 26-17-6 in Western Conference play. Vegas averages only 3.2 penalties per game, the least in the Western Conference. Keegan Kolesar leads them averaging 0.3.

St. Louis defeated Vegas 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 22.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 34 goals and has 82 points. Pavel Buchnevich has five goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Jonathan Marchessault has 64 total points while scoring 29 goals and totaling 35 assists for the Golden Knights. Chandler Stephenson has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 8-1-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 9.3 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 3-3-4, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 1.9 penalties and 3.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (wrist), Brayden Schenn: day to day (upper body).

Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (shoulder).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.