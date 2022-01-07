How to Watch Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Washington Capitals. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Washington, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

In Washington, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Washington, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Washington Capitals games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this St. Louis Blues vs. Washington Capitals game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Washington Capitals vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: Blues to host Ovechkin and the Capitals

Washington Capitals (20-6-8, second in the Metropolitan) vs. St. Louis Blues (19-10-5, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alex Ovechkin leads Washington into a matchup with St. Louis. He ranks third in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Blues are 12-3-2 at home. St. Louis averages 8.2 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Western Conference. Justin Faulk leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

The Capitals are 10-3-3 on the road. Washington ranks eighth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 14 goals and has 34 points. Pavel Buchnevich has 10 assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals and has 50 points. Lars Eller has four goals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Dakota Joshua: out (health protocols), Robert Bortuzzo: out (health protocols).

Capitals: Lars Eller: day to day (illness).