How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on January 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Winnipeg after Saad's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (17-16-7, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (26-12-5, third in the Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Winnipeg Jets after Brandon Saad scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-1 win against the Flames.

The Blues are 9-4-2 in division games. St. Louis has scored 150 goals and is fifth in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Jordan Kyrou leads the team with 17.

The Jets are 5-4-2 against the rest of their division. Winnipeg ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.8 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 4.9 assists.

In their last meeting on Dec. 19, Winnipeg won 4-2. Paul Stastny totaled two goals for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrou leads the Blues with 17 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 42 points. Brayden Schenn has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 23 goals and has 42 points. Mark Scheifele has 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Jets: Ville Heinola: out (covid-19 protocol), Dominic Toninato: out (health and safety protocols).