How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis hosts Winnipeg after Perron's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-23-10, sixth in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (34-17-7, second in the Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -149, Jets +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis hosts the Winnipeg Jets after David Perron scored two goals in the Blues’ 7-4 victory against the Predators.

The Blues are 12-5-2 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the Western Conference shooting 11.5% and averaging 3.6 goals on 30.8 shots per game.

The Jets are 10-6-5 against opponents from the Central. Winnipeg averages 8.8 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the team serving 72 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 29, Winnipeg won 4-1. Paul Stastny recorded a team-high 2 points for the Jets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Kyrou leads the Blues with 36 assists and has 58 points this season. Perron has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 36 goals and has 66 points. Stastny has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Jets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (concussion).

Jets: None listed.