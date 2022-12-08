How to Watch Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Winnipeg Jets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets

In St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream St. Louis Blues vs. Winnipeg Jets, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues Game Preview: St. Louis takes on Winnipeg after Acciari's 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (15-7-1, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-14-0, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets after Noel Acciari’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Blues’ 7-4 win.

St. Louis has a 12-14-0 record overall and a 2-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Blues have given up 100 goals while scoring 79 for a -21 scoring differential.

Winnipeg has a 15-7-1 record overall and an 8-2-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets have a +15 scoring differential, with 74 total goals scored and 59 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Jets won 4-0 in the last matchup. Kyle Connor led the Jets with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has nine goals and 11 assists for the Blues. Acciari has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Josh Morrissey has five goals and 20 assists for the Jets. Connor has scored eight goals with six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 4-6-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (undisclosed), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Brown: out (upper-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).