How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on June 28, 2021: TV/Streaming

On Monday, June 28, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -159, Diamondbacks +140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Arizona will face off on Monday.

The Cardinals are 20-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .293, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the team with a mark of .348.

The Diamondbacks are 10-33 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 70 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 9-2. Matt Peacock recorded his second victory and Ketel Marte went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for Arizona. Kwang Hyun Kim took his third loss for St. Louis.

