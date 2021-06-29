MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on June 29, 2021: Streaming

On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (2-3, 3.03 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 67 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-9, 6.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -157, Diamondbacks +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Cardinals Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 21-18 on their home turf. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with a mark of .349.

The Diamondbacks are 10-34 on the road. Arizona’s lineup has 71 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 17 homers.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-1. Giovanny Gallegos notched his fifth victory and Paul DeJong went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Alex Young took his sixth loss for Arizona.

Live TV Streaming Option