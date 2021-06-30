MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2021: Live Stream

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Riley Smith (1-3, 5.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (1-5, 3.98 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -220, Diamondbacks +186; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Cardinals are 22-18 on their home turf. St. Louis’ team on-base percentage of .294 is last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the club with an OBP of .351.

The Diamondbacks are 10-35 on the road. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .471.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Carlos Martinez earned his fourth victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Caleb Smith took his fourth loss for Arizona.

