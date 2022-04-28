MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on April 28, 2022: Viewing Options/Streaming

On Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals play the Diamondbacks in first of 4-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (8-11, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-7, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (1-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, eight strikeouts); Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (1-1, 3.95 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -173, Diamondbacks +149; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday to open a four-game series.

St. Louis has a 9-7 record overall and a 3-3 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.02 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Arizona is 8-11 overall and 5-7 in home games. The Diamondbacks are sixth in the NL with 17 total home runs, averaging 0.9 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has four doubles for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 3-for-14 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has four home runs for the Diamondbacks. David Peralta is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.59 ERA, outscored by one run

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (toe), Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)