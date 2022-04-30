How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Live Online on April 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Options

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks Saturday

Arizona Diamondbacks (9-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-8, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-0, 1.21 ERA, .94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -165, Diamondbacks +142; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

St. Louis is 10-8 overall and 4-4 in home games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .312 on-base percentage, the eighth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Arizona is 9-12 overall and 5-7 in home games. The Diamondbacks are 5-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has six doubles, five home runs and 14 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has a double and four home runs while hitting .211 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 7-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .220 batting average, 2.86 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)