MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Live Online on May 1, 2022: Streaming/Viewing Options

On Sunday, May 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Diamondbacks bring 2-1 series lead over Cardinals into game 4

Arizona Diamondbacks (10-12, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (10-9, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (1-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Hicks (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 4-5 record in home games and a 10-9 record overall. The Cardinals have a 9-0 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Arizona has a 5-7 record in home games and a 10-12 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 3-9 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Sunday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler O’Neill has two doubles and a home run for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-39 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has a double and four home runs while hitting .211 for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 6-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .204 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored by six runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .196 batting average, 3.10 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cardinals: Jordan Hicks: day-to-day (right wrist), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Mark Melancon: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), J.B. Wendelken: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Sean Poppen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)