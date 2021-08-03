How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 3, 2021: Live Stream/TV Options

On Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-7, 4.42 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 94 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jon Lester (3-5, 5.02 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +110, Braves -127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Atlanta will face off on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 30-21 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 62 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 25-27 on the road. Atlanta has hit 148 home runs as a team this season. Freddie Freeman leads them with 23, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Drew Smyly recorded his fourth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Kwang Hyun Kim registered his fifth loss for St. Louis.

