MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 4, 2021: Streaming/Channels

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, (link: channels/bally-sports-midwest text: Bally Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Outside of the Atlanta and St. Louis markets, the game will be available on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also on Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.40 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (5-6, 6.77 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +102, Braves -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves head to face the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 30-22 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .300, led by Paul Goldschmidt with a mark of .336.

The Braves have gone 26-27 away from home. Atlanta has hit 150 home runs as a team this season. Freddie Freeman leads the club with 24, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Max Fried earned his eighth victory and Freeman went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Jon Lester registered his sixth loss for St. Louis.

Live TV Streaming Option