How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on August 5, 2021: TV Options/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports South, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports South. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Touki Toussaint (1-2, 4.77 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals +101, Braves -119; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Atlanta will square off on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 30-23 on their home turf. St. Louis is slugging .385 as a unit. Tyler O’Neill leads the club with a .505 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 17 home runs.

The Braves have gone 27-27 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .428 this season. Austin Riley leads the club with a .519 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 7-4. Chris Martin notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Giovanny Gallegos took his fourth loss for St. Louis.

All Live TV Streaming Options

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports South, Fox Sports South, Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, and ESPN + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 26 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN + 15 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN + 30 Top Cable Channels

