How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 26, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, August 26, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Braves seek to extend win streak, play the Cardinals

Atlanta Braves (78-48, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-53, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (7-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jose Quintana (4-5, 3.45 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 105 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -143, Cardinals +122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 40-21 in home games and 72-53 overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the second-best percentage in the majors.

Atlanta has a 78-48 record overall and a 36-24 record on the road. The Braves have the second-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .444.

The matchup Friday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Braves have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has 33 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 82 RBI while hitting .300 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 17-for-38 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley leads the Braves with 31 home runs while slugging .553. Vaughn Grissom is 14-for-37 with two doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, .319 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Braves: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 38 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)