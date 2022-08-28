How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on August 28, 2022: TV/Viewing Options

On Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves

When: Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT

TV: ESPN

In St. Louis, Atlanta, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Arenado leads Cardinals against the Braves after 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (79-49, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (73-54, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Jake Odorizzi (5-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -125, Braves +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves after Nolan Arenado had four hits against the Braves on Saturday.

St. Louis is 41-22 at home and 73-54 overall. The Cardinals have the second-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .331.

Atlanta has a 37-25 record in road games and a 79-49 record overall. The Braves have hit 191 total home runs to lead the NL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The Braves lead the season series 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 34 doubles, 33 home runs and 105 RBI for the Cardinals. Albert Pujols is 10-for-25 with two doubles, three home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Dansby Swanson has a .289 batting average to rank fifth on the Braves, and has 28 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .304 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Braves: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Drew VerHagen: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (knee), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Jackson Stephens: 7-Day IL (concussion), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darren O’Day: 15-Day IL (calf), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles)