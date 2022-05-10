How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals start 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (11-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (0-0); Cardinals: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series at home against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

St. Louis is 15-12 overall and 6-5 at home. The Cardinals have gone 10-4 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Baltimore is 11-16 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .308.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has seven doubles, two home runs and 10 RBI for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 8-for-36 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 15-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)