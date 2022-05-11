How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on May 11, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest or MASN2, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including St. Louis Cardinals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Baltimore Orioles vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Orioles to open 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (12-16, fourth in the AL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-12, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-0, 3.22 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 1.53 ERA, .99 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -218, Orioles +180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Baltimore Orioles to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has gone 6-5 in home games and 15-12 overall. The Cardinals have a 5-8 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Baltimore is 12-16 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Orioles have a 7-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with a .310 batting average, and has eight doubles, seven home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI. Juan Yepez is 9-for-19 with a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays is third on the Orioles with a .327 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 11 walks and nine RBI. Ryan Mountcastle is 14-for-40 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Orioles: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Edmundo Sosa: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jack Flaherty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)