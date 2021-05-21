How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on May 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, May 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

Sign Up Now Get $75 Back on AT&T TV normally $84.99 / mo.

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

How to Get $75 Back on AT&T TV

Click “ Get the Deal ” to activate the promotion

” to activate the promotion Enter your E-mail Address, so we know where to send the Gift Card

You will be sent to AT&T TV website to sign up for your AT&T TV account

After you finish your first month, you will receive a $75 Gift Card from The Streamable

Get the Deal Get $75 Back atttv.com

St. Louis and Chicago will face off on Friday. Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (3-4, 5.27 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.36 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 22 strikeouts).

The Cardinals are 12-5 against NL Central teams. St. Louis has hit 54 home runs this season, eleventh in the National League. Nolan Arenado leads them with 10, averaging one every 16.8 at-bats.

The Cubs are 9-12 against opponents from the NL Central. Chicago has slugged .409, good for fourth in the National League. Kris Bryant leads the team with a .615 slugging percentage, including 24 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.