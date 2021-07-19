How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 19, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 19, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Alec Mills (4-2, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 40 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jake Woodford (1-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -103, Cubs -113; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Cardinals Monday.

The Cardinals are 25-19 in home games in 2020. St. Louis is averaging 3.8 RBI per game this season. Nolan Arenado leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Cubs have gone 18-30 away from home. Chicago is slugging .394 as a unit. Kris Bryant leads the team with a slugging percentage of .497.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Kwang Hyun Kim earned his fourth victory and Paul DeJong went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for St. Louis. Zach Davies registered his sixth loss for Chicago.