How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 20, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Trevor Williams (3-2, 5.51 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Cardinals: TBD

LINE: Cardinals -105, Cubs -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to play the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are 26-19 on their home turf. St. Louis has slugged .380 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cubs are 18-31 in road games. Chicago has a collective on-base percentage of .302, led by Willson Contreras with a mark of .346.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 8-3. Jake Woodford earned his second victory and Dylan Carlson went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for St. Louis. Alec Mills took his third loss for Chicago.

AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Philo, Sling TV, YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Marquee Sports Network≥ $84.99-----
Bally Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Midwest≥ $84.99------

