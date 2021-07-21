How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online Without Cable on July 21, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 26-20 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .382 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cubs have gone 19-31 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 119 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads them with 21 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-6. Dillon Maples notched his first victory and Baez went 2-for-5 with two RBI for Chicago. Alex Reyes registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.