MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online Without Cable on July 22, 2021: Live Stream

On Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Marquee Sports Network, Bally Sports Midwest, and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on Marquee Sports Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Chicago Cubs games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (4-9, 4.59 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (5-5, 2.87 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals -133, Cubs +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Chicago will meet on Thursday.

The Cardinals are 27-20 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Adam Wainwright leads them with a mark of 8.4.

The Cubs have gone 19-32 away from home. Chicago has slugged .392 this season. Kris Bryant leads the team with a mark of .489.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. T.J. McFarland recorded his first victory and Harrison Bader went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for St. Louis. Craig Kimbrel took his third loss for Chicago.