How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Online on June 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming Options

On Friday, June 24, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT, the St. Louis Cardinals face the Chicago Cubs. The game is airing exclusively on Apple TV+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs

In Chicago, St. Louis, and Nationally the game will be streaming on Apple TV+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

For the opening half of the season, games that air on Apple TV+ will be free to all viewers. You can watch Friday Night Baseball in the Apple TV app on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Android TV, LG Smart TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, VIZIO Smart TVs, and Comcast Xfinity set-top boxes. You can also stream it on your browser, including on Android devices at tv.apple.com.

“Friday Night Baseball” live pre- and postgame coverage will be hosted by Lauren Gardner, along with a rotating group of analysts and former Major League Baseball (MLB) players, including Carlos Peña, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Can you stream St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this St. Louis Cardinals vs. Chicago Cubs game won’t be available since it is on Apple TV+.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Apple TV+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Preview: Cardinals host the Cubs to open 3-game series

Chicago Cubs (26-44, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (40-32, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -159, Cubs +137; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 21-13 record in home games and a 40-32 record overall. Cardinals hitters are batting a collective .254, the sixth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Chicago is 26-44 overall and 13-19 on the road. The Cubs have hit 69 total home runs to rank ninth in the NL.

Friday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Cardinals are up 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has 17 home runs, 38 walks and 61 RBI while hitting .340 for the Cardinals. Brendan Donovan is 12-for-39 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Ian Happ has 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 35 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 9-for-38 with a double, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cubs: 3-7, .261 batting average, 7.06 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Daniel Norris: 15-Day IL (finger), Frank Schwindel: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)